Dr. Joseph Triana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Triana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Triana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Triana, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Triana works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bayshore Women's Healthcare3661 S Miami Ave Ste 704, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 854-8112
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Triana?
As always they are very friendly and make you feel at home.
About Dr. Joseph Triana, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1962443036
Education & Certifications
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Triana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Triana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Triana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Triana works at
Dr. Triana has seen patients for C-Section, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Triana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Triana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Triana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Triana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Triana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.