Dr. Joseph Trentacoste, MD
Dr. Joseph Trentacoste, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami Lakes, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Uhealth Tower.
Laservision Eye Care Center15600 NW 67th Ave Ste 210, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Directions (305) 825-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Uhealth Tower
Doctor’s staff is very attentive and knowledgeable. Dr. Trentacoste spends time speaking to patients and explaining everything. Best eye-care office.
About Dr. Joseph Trentacoste, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1821018979
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Yale University Waterbury Hosp
- Harvard Medical School
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Ophthalmology
