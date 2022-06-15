Dr. Joseph Treadwell, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Treadwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Treadwell, DPM
Overview
Dr. Joseph Treadwell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Danbury, CT. They graduated from Pennsylvania and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Dr. Treadwell works at
Locations
-
1
Foot & Ankle Specialists of Connecticut, P.C.6 GERMANTOWN RD, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (860) 747-2200
-
2
Foot & Ankle Specialists of Connecticut, P.C.21 COOKE ST, Plainville, CT 06062 Directions (860) 747-2200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Treadwell?
I had ugly bunions. Dr. Treadwell mad my feet beautiful again. Just in time for summer. Thank you Dr. Treadwell.
About Dr. Joseph Treadwell, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Polish and Spanish
- 1609891886
Education & Certifications
- Oakwood Down River Medical Center
- Pennsylvania
- Virginia Tech
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Treadwell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Treadwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Treadwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Treadwell works at
Dr. Treadwell has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Treadwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Treadwell speaks Polish and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Treadwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Treadwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Treadwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Treadwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.