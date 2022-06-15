See All Podiatrists in Danbury, CT
Super Profile

Dr. Joseph Treadwell, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Joseph Treadwell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Danbury, CT. They graduated from Pennsylvania and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.

Dr. Treadwell works at Foot & Ankle Specialists of Connecticut, P.C. in Danbury, CT with other offices in Plainville, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Foot & Ankle Specialists of Connecticut, P.C.
    6 GERMANTOWN RD, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 747-2200
  2. 2
    Foot & Ankle Specialists of Connecticut, P.C.
    21 COOKE ST, Plainville, CT 06062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 747-2200
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Joseph Treadwell, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609891886
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Oakwood Down River Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Virginia Tech
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Treadwell, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Treadwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Treadwell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Treadwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Treadwell has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Treadwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Treadwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Treadwell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Treadwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Treadwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

