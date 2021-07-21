Dr. Joseph Traina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Traina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Traina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Traina, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
Locations
Miami6200 Sunset Dr Ste 403, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 740-8036
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Traina fir many years. He always takes his time to explain the procedure and answer any questions. His staff is wonderful and a big thanks to Maria, the office manager.
About Dr. Joseph Traina, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1245211630
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
