Dr. Joseph Townley, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (636)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Dr. Joseph Townley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Council Bluffs, IA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Missouri Valley and The Nebraska Medical Center.

Dr. Townley works at Catholic Health Initiatives in Council Bluffs, IA with other offices in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Nearsightedness and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs
    800 Mercy Dr, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 391-1100
    Eye Consultants PC
    8141 W Center Rd Ste 100, Omaha, NE 68124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 391-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
  • Chi Health Missouri Valley
  • The Nebraska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Nearsightedness
Corneal Diseases
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 636 ratings
    Patient Ratings (636)
    5 Star
    (558)
    4 Star
    (63)
    3 Star
    (10)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 24, 2018
    Do Townley is amazing. He always finds time to see me when I have special needs for visit. His staff is exceptional and will go out of their way to make sure your visit is comfortable timely and all your needs are met.
    Omaha — Sep 24, 2018
    About Dr. Joseph Townley, MD

    Ophthalmology
    34 years of experience
    English
    1972533743
    Education & Certifications

    The Nebraska Medical Center
    Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Creighton U Omaha
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Townley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Townley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Townley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Townley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Townley has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Nearsightedness and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Townley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    636 patients have reviewed Dr. Townley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Townley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Townley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Townley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

