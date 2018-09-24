Dr. Joseph Townley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Townley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Townley, MD
Dr. Joseph Townley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Council Bluffs, IA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Missouri Valley and The Nebraska Medical Center.
Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs800 Mercy Dr, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Directions (402) 391-1100
Eye Consultants PC8141 W Center Rd Ste 100, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 391-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Missouri Valley
- The Nebraska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Do Townley is amazing. He always finds time to see me when I have special needs for visit. His staff is exceptional and will go out of their way to make sure your visit is comfortable timely and all your needs are met.
About Dr. Joseph Townley, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1972533743
Education & Certifications
- The Nebraska Medical Center
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Creighton U Omaha
