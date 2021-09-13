See All Otolaryngologists in Huntington, WV
Dr. Joseph Touma, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Touma, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Montgomery General Hospital.

Dr. Touma works at River Cities Ear Nose and Throat Specialists Pllc in Huntington, WV with other offices in Ashland, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    River Cities Ear Nose and Throat Specialists Pllc
    1616 13th Ave Ste 100, Huntington, WV 25701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 522-8800
  2. 2
    1290 Montgomery Ave, Ashland, KY 41101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 329-8400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Montgomery General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral Cancer Screening
Thyroid Scan
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Oral Cancer Screening
Thyroid Scan
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)

Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Sep 13, 2021
I was a patient of Dr. Touma over 50 years ago, still have great hearing and I am very grateful! Been a long time since his 3rd avenue office, but great full for the expert care!
Jack Saunders — Sep 13, 2021
About Dr. Joseph Touma, MD

  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
  • 23 years of experience
  • English, Arabic
  • 1215939863
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
  • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joseph Touma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Touma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Touma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Touma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Touma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Touma.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Touma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Touma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

