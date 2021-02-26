Overview

Dr. Joseph Tortorich, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Pikeville College / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Iu Health West Hospital.



Dr. Tortorich works at Ascension Medical Group Ear Nose Throat & Allergy in Carmel, IN with other offices in Avon, IN and Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.