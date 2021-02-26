See All Otolaryngologists in Carmel, IN
Dr. Joseph Tortorich, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Tortorich, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Pikeville College / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Iu Health West Hospital.

Dr. Tortorich works at Ascension Medical Group Ear Nose Throat & Allergy in Carmel, IN with other offices in Avon, IN and Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ascension Medical Group Ear Nose Throat & Allergy
    12188A N Meridian St Ste 375, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 848-4000
    Ascension Medical Group Avon Ear Nose Throat & Allergy
    1115 Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste 254, Avon, IN 46123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 283-1056
    Des Peres Hospital
    2345 Dougherty Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 966-9491

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
  • Iu Health West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Jaw Tumor Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Metastatic Squamous Neck Cancer With Occult Primary Chevron Icon
Mixed Parotid Tumor Chevron Icon
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parotid Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Parotitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Infections Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Supraglottic Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joseph Tortorich, DO

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780982512
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Centa/St Vincent Hospital Head & Neck Oncology and Microvascular Reconstruction
    Residency
    • Des Peres Hospital Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery
    Internship
    • Midwestern U/Olympia Fields Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Pikeville College / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Arkansas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Tortorich, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tortorich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tortorich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tortorich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tortorich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tortorich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tortorich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

