Overview

Dr. Joseph Tokaruk, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center and Cumberland Medical Center.



Dr. Tokaruk works at Joseph Tokaruk, M.D. in Cookeville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.