Dr. Joseph Tims, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Tims, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS.
Locations
Vistar Eye Center- Main Office Locations426 W Main St, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 855-5100
Douglass D Fear MD707 S Jefferson St, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 344-4000
Vistar Eye Center3320 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 855-5100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a very knowledgeable doctor. It was very refreshing to talk with him about my eye problems that I have with multiple sclerosis. He will tell you the way it is. A straight shooter. And I respect that. I learned more talking with him, than thirty years of dealing with other doctors, about my vision. I highly recommended Dr. Tims . we need more doctors like him.
About Dr. Joseph Tims, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tims has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tims accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tims has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tims works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Tims. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tims.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tims, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tims appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.