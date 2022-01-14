Overview

Dr. Joseph Tiano, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Tiano works at Ehrlich Bariatrics LLC in Trumbull, CT with other offices in Fairfield, CT and Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Third Degree Heart Block, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.