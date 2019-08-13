See All Hand Surgeons in Newark, DE
Dr. Joseph Thornton, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
Dr. Joseph Thornton, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center, Christiana Hospital and Union Hospital Of Cecil County.

Dr. Thornton works at Advanced Plastic Surgery Center in Newark, DE with other offices in Rehoboth Beach, DE and Elkton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Localized Fat Deposits along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Advanced Plastic Surgery Center
    774 Christiana Rd Ste 101, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 355-0005
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Rehoboth Plastic and Dermatologic Surgery
    18947 John J Williams Hwy Unit 305, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 645-7435
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
    Elkton Plastic Surgery
    123 Singerly Ave # 200, Elkton, MD 21921 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 996-0039
    Women Medical Care LLC
    111 W High St Ste 207, Elkton, MD 21921 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 996-0039
    Monday
    12:30pm - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Beebe Medical Center
  • Christiana Hospital
  • Union Hospital Of Cecil County

Localized Fat Deposits
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Labial Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vanquish® Fat Recontouring Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Aug 13, 2019
    Dr Thornton did a great job on my breast reduction and lift. It's been over two years and I am so pleased with my results. He explained everything thoroughly and I knew what to expect. I highly recommend Dr. Thornton for breast reduction.
    Jean. S — Aug 13, 2019
    About Dr. Joseph Thornton, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Haverford College
    Dr. Joseph Thornton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thornton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thornton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thornton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thornton has seen patients for Localized Fat Deposits, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thornton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Thornton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thornton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thornton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thornton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

