Dr. Joseph Thornton, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center, Christiana Hospital and Union Hospital Of Cecil County.



Dr. Thornton works at Advanced Plastic Surgery Center in Newark, DE with other offices in Rehoboth Beach, DE and Elkton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Localized Fat Deposits along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.