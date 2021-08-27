Dr. Joseph Thomasson III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomasson III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Thomasson III, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Thomasson III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tullahoma, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital.
Locations
Mark Blair MD PC1750 Cedar Ln Ste 100, Tullahoma, TN 37388 Directions (931) 455-7779
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I have no complaints. We love Dr Thomasson and his staff!
About Dr. Joseph Thomasson III, MD
- General Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1871704882
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomasson III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomasson III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomasson III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomasson III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomasson III.
