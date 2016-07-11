Dr. Joseph Thomas, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Thomas, DPM
Overview
Dr. Joseph Thomas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Deltona, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Locations
Orlando Foot & Ankle Clinic, Deltona602 Deltona Blvd, Deltona, FL 32725 Directions (386) 860-1402Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Thomas. He is so good takes his time to explain things to you. He's very gentle when he's working on you. I even bring my 14yr old daughter to him. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Joseph Thomas, DPM
- Podiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Sprain and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.