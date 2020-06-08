See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Erie, PA
Dr. Joseph Thomas, MD

Pain Management
3.5 (41)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Thomas, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Erie, PA. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Meadville Medical Center, Saint Vincent Hospital, UPMC Chautauqua, Upmc Hamot and Warren General Hospital.

Dr. Thomas works at Tri-State Pain Institute in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tri-State Pain Institute
    5442 Peach St, Erie, PA 16509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 833-7246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Meadville Medical Center
  • Saint Vincent Hospital
  • UPMC Chautauqua
  • Upmc Hamot
  • Warren General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Drug Rebound Headache Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Hypertension Headache Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mild Headache Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Primary Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Secondary Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Headache Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Independent Health
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Jun 08, 2020
    Dr Thomas has kept me to be able to walk without a walker for the past 20 years! Chronic back pain and recently shoulder pain due to those crazy nerves being pinched leave me in constant pain; most of it bearable but sometimes it gets soo bad an injection and medication is warranted. And he has never failed me.
    About Dr. Joseph Thomas, MD

    • Pain Management
    • English
    • 1245271568
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California San Diego Medical Center
    • New York Hospital Cornell Medical Center
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    • Rutgers University
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thomas works at Tri-State Pain Institute in Erie, PA. View the full address on Dr. Thomas’s profile.

    Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

