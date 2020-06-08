Dr. Joseph Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Thomas, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Erie, PA. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Meadville Medical Center, Saint Vincent Hospital, UPMC Chautauqua, Upmc Hamot and Warren General Hospital.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
-
1
Tri-State Pain Institute5442 Peach St, Erie, PA 16509 Directions (814) 833-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Meadville Medical Center
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- UPMC Chautauqua
- Upmc Hamot
- Warren General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Thomas has kept me to be able to walk without a walker for the past 20 years! Chronic back pain and recently shoulder pain due to those crazy nerves being pinched leave me in constant pain; most of it bearable but sometimes it gets soo bad an injection and medication is warranted. And he has never failed me.
About Dr. Joseph Thomas, MD
- Pain Management
- English
- 1245271568
Education & Certifications
- University of California San Diego Medical Center
- New York Hospital Cornell Medical Center
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Rutgers University
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
