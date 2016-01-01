See All Pediatricians in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Joseph Thomas Sr, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Joseph Thomas Sr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Thomas Sr works at Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center
    5000 Hennessy Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 765-6565
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Cellulitis
Diabetes Type 2
Anxiety
Cellulitis
Diabetes Type 2

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joseph Thomas Sr, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Malay
    NPI Number
    • 1184623316
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Thomas Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thomas Sr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thomas Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thomas Sr works at Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Thomas Sr’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas Sr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

