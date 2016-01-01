Dr. Joseph Thomas Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Thomas Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Thomas Sr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Thomas Sr works at
Locations
Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center5000 Hennessy Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 765-6565MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joseph Thomas Sr, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Malay
- 1184623316
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas Sr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Sr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas Sr speaks Malay.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas Sr.
