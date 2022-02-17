Dr. Joseph Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Thomas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Georgetown, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Georgetown Community Hospital.
Locations
Georgetown Community Hospital1140 Lexington Rd Ste 105, Georgetown, KY 40324 Directions (502) 868-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Georgetown Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Dr. Thomas is very thorough and caring. It is obvious he wants his patients to be involved in managing their health care. He asks lots of questions and encourages patients to do the same. He takes his time and does not rush you to get to the next patient. I always feel like Dr. Thomas and the staff work together like a well tuned machine to address my heart health. They are always kind and respectful to me. I highly recommend Dr. Thomas if you’re looking for quality Cardiology care and you appreciate feeling like a patient rather than a number.
About Dr. Joseph Thomas, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
