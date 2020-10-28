Dr. Joseph Thoder Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thoder Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Thoder Jr, MD
Dr. Joseph Thoder Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Temple University Hospital.
Gary W. Muller M.d.p.c.7604 Central Ave Ste 100, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 214-6655
Capstone Physical Therapy & Fitness LLC11000 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19116 Directions (215) 698-5400
Temple University Hospital - Jeanes Campus7600 Central Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 214-6655Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
- Temple University Hospital
Excellent surgeon and explains everything .
About Dr. Joseph Thoder Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1235127101
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Thoder Jr has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thoder Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
