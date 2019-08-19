See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in New York, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Joseph Terlizzi, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Terlizzi, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Terlizzi works at Laser Surgery Care, New York, NY in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Locations

  1. 1
    Laser Surgery Care
    420 W 23rd St Ste Pb, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 242-6500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Hemorrhoids

Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Itch Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Sphincter Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Anal Warts Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Condyloma Destruction Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Distal Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Perianal Abscess Chevron Icon
Perirectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Proctosigmoiditis Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Christina Higgins — Aug 19, 2019
    About Dr. Joseph Terlizzi, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1811208390
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferosn U Hosp
    Residency
    • Robert Wood Johnso Med Sch
    Internship
    • New York Medical College-Saint Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers
    Medical Education
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    Undergraduate School
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Terlizzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terlizzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Terlizzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Terlizzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Terlizzi works at Laser Surgery Care, New York, NY in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Terlizzi’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Terlizzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terlizzi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Terlizzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Terlizzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

