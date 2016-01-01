Overview

Dr. Joseph Te, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and is affiliated with Cedar City Hospital, Kane County Hospital, Mesa View Regional Hospital, Sevier Valley Hospital and St. George Regional Hospital River Road.



Dr. Te works at Revere Health in Saint George, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.