Dr. Joseph Tauro, MD
Dr. Joseph Tauro, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Physicians Surgicenter - Asc1 Plaza Dr Unit 2, Toms River, NJ 08757 Directions
Mobile Pain Solutions PC9 Hospital Dr, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 341-6226
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Tauro, in my opinion is one of the best surgeons around. I've had both hips replaced and a total reverse shoulder replacement. I couldn't be happier. Not only is he professional in every way, he makes you feel very comfortable and relaxed. He answers all your questions and welcomes them. He is very down to earth and I wouldn't recommend anyone else. His staff is also very nice and I've never had a problem with any on them. He gets a 5 star rating from me.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1477662567
- Umdnj-University Hospital
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Manhattan College, School of Arts and Sciences
