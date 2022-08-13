Dr. Joseph Talarico, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talarico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Talarico, MD
Dr. Joseph Talarico, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Canandaigua, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital.
Locations
Victor Surgical Care350 Parrish St, Canandaigua, NY 14424 Directions (585) 398-8363
FF THompson Hospital395 West St Ste 305, Canandaigua, NY 14424 Directions (585) 978-8350
- 3 1331 E Victor Rd, Victor, NY 14564 Directions (585) 398-8363
Hospital Affiliations
- F.F. Thompson Hospital
We went to Dr Talarico after open hernia repair downtown. After how painful the open repair was I decided to try another approach. Dr Talarico is an expert in hernia repair and we chose a robotic repair. It was best decision I ever made after getting married.
About Dr. Joseph Talarico, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1477576510
- Cleveland Clinic
- Metropolital Group Hospitals Residency in General Surgery, University of Illinois
- University of Illinois / Metropolitan Group Hospitals
- Med Coll Of Ohio
- Case Western Reserve University
- General Surgery
