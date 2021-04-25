Dr. J Leonard Tadvick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tadvick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Leonard Tadvick, MD
Dr. J Leonard Tadvick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.
Hendrick Clinic - OB/Gyn1904 Pine St Ste 4A, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 670-6860
- Hendrick Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
With this being my first pregnancy, I would highly recommend Dr. Tadvick and his staff. I fell in love with my whole pregnancy journey because of them. The doctor, nurse practitioner, nurses, and assistances are absolutely amazing. He and his staff have the best bedside manner. The more visits you have, the closer the staff gets to you. I honestly feel like I owe Dr. Tadvick everything. My pregnancy and labor was amazing and now I feel like I could have lots of babies because of him! I will continue recommending him to everyone I know. He prays with you every visit you have (if you would like) and is truly concerned about you, baby, and your wellbeing in general. I have never been more appreciative of any other doctor in my life. If I could give him 100 stars I would. He is the best!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Scott And White Mem Hospital
- The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Dr. Tadvick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tadvick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tadvick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tadvick has seen patients for Amniocentesis, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tadvick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tadvick speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Tadvick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tadvick.
