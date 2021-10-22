Overview

Dr. Joseph Sweeny, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Sweeny works at The Lauder Family Cardiovascular Ambulatory Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pulmonary Hypertension, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.