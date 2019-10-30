Dr. Joseph Svoboda, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Svoboda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Svoboda, DPM
Dr. Joseph Svoboda, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Manhattan, KS.
Podiatry Associates Inc.1133 College Ave Ste A215, Manhattan, KS 66502 Directions (785) 539-7664
- Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Friendly, professional, and knowledgeable. Amazed that Dr. Svoboda was able to perform an in-office procedure so quickly, yet thoroughly. Received a follow-up call from the doctor himself! Dr. Svoboda's kind office staff were able to accommodate my tenacious request for a same-week appointment (due to a cancellation). Five stars!
- Podiatry
- English
- 1952493751
Dr. Svoboda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Svoboda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Svoboda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Svoboda works at
Dr. Svoboda has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Svoboda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Svoboda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Svoboda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Svoboda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Svoboda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.