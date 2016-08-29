Dr. Sunny Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Sunny Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Sunny Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mariners Hospital.
Dr. Sunny Jr works at
Locations
Joseph Sunny Jr MD Pllc175 SW 7th St Ste 1600, Miami, FL 33130 Directions (305) 563-4548
Digestive Disease Consultants of Las Cruces LLC4381 E Lohman Ave Ste B, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 522-7697
Paul L. Foster School of Medicine4800 Alberta Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 215-5205
Hospital Affiliations
- Mariners Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sunny has worked with my brother on his liver cirrohis. Another doc said my brother wouldn't live for another six months, but thanks to Dr. Sunny he is alive and improving daily. Then my youngest daughter was ill. The doctors in Albuquerque couldn't figure out what was wrong, but Dr. Sunny did.
About Dr. Joseph Sunny Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1013165083
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Sunny Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sunny Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sunny Jr has seen patients for Peptic Ulcer, Gastritis and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sunny Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sunny Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sunny Jr.
