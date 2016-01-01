Overview

Dr. Joseph Sugg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.



Dr. Sugg works at Eye Surgical Associates in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.