Overview

Dr. Joseph Stutz, MD is a Dermatologist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital.



Dr. Stutz works at Beyond Women's Care in Rochester Hills, MI with other offices in Rochester, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo, Contact Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.