Dr. Joseph Stuckert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stuckert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Stuckert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Stuckert, MD is a dermatologist in Monroeville, PA. He currently practices at Premier Medical Associates-Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Stuckert is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Premier Medical Associates-Dermatology3824 Northern Pike Ste 900, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 457-0422
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
About Dr. Joseph Stuckert, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1053572420
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Stuckert?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stuckert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stuckert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stuckert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stuckert has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Skin Discoloration and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stuckert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Stuckert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stuckert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stuckert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stuckert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.