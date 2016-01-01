Overview

Dr. Joseph Stubbers III, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital.



Dr. Stubbers III works at Nephrology Associates of Greater Cincinnati in Fairfield, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.