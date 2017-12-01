Dr. Strauch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Strauch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Strauch, MD is a Dermatologist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Strauch works at
Locations
Metropolitan Dermatology3 State Route 27 Ste 305, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 549-2448
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I WOULD RECOMMEND DR STRAUCH TO ALL MY FAMILY AND FRIENDS. HE IS A KIND AND CARING DOCTOR, EASY TO GET AN APPOINTMENT AND THE STAFF IS FRIENDLY
About Dr. Joseph Strauch, MD
- Dermatology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1306964309
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Muni Hosp Ctr
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strauch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strauch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strauch has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strauch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Strauch. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strauch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strauch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strauch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.