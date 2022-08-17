Dr. Joseph Stewart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stewart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Stewart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Stewart, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine|Wright State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.
Dr. Stewart works at
Locations
-
1
Women's Health Center1160 Cypress Glen Cir, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 589-7468Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
-
2
Hunter's Creek Women's Health Center - Neptune13 Neptune Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (407) 589-7467Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Hunters Creek Woman's Health Center - Poinciana1018 Cypress Pkwy, Poinciana, FL 34759 Directions (407) 794-5368Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Woman s Health Centers Celebration1420 Celebration Blvd Ste 309, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions (407) 589-0638Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stewart?
Dr. Stewart is a compassionate professional. I was impressed with him and his staff at the Poinciana office. Dr. Stewart not only paid attention to my concerns, he set a plan of action. On my second appointment, he had reviewed my labs prior to speaking with me and was 100% informed on my other results. It was a conversation between a Dr and patient. We need more Drs. To practice in this manner
About Dr. Joseph Stewart, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932204484
Education & Certifications
- AKRON GENERAL MEDICAL CENTER
- Akron Gen Mc
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine|Wright State University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stewart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stewart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stewart works at
Dr. Stewart speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Stewart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stewart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stewart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stewart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.