Dr. Joseph Stevenson, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Stevenson, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Barton Memorial Hospital, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Carson Valley Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center and Tahoe Forest Hospital.
Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center235 W 6th St, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 770-3177
Saint Mary's Cardiology645 N Arlington Ave Ste 440, Reno, NV 89503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Barton Memorial Hospital
- Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
- Carson Valley Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
- Tahoe Forest Hospital
Dr Joe Stevenson saved my life by following my heart care very closely. After 2 annual visits he was concerned and immediately ordered an EKG. That is when we found out that the valve was closing and that is why I experienced 5 falls in less than 6 months. He found that I had severe Aortic Stenosis. I was never tired, was not out of breath, never passed out or was dizzy. I would just fall. In three weeks I was in the Hospital to have a new Aortic valve replacement. My TAVR is made of Cow heart tissue and I am doing just great. I was 78 when my procedure was done. That was 2 years ago. My Surgeon was Dr. Desai and he is also great.
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1467444901
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presbyn St Luke'S Med Center
- Chicago Osteo
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Med
- Southern Illinois University-Carbondale
Dr. Stevenson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevenson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stevenson works at
Dr. Stevenson has seen patients for Heart Disease, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stevenson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevenson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevenson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.