Overview

Dr. Joseph Stern, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Stern works at Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates in Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.