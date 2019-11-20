Overview

Dr. Joseph Stein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Stein works at Champaign Dental Group in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.