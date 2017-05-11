Overview

Dr. Joseph Sreshta, MD is an Urology Specialist in Galveston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.



Dr. Sreshta works at UTMB in Galveston, TX with other offices in League City, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Male Infertility, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.