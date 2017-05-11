Dr. Joseph Sreshta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sreshta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Sreshta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Sreshta, MD is an Urology Specialist in Galveston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.
Locations
The University of Texas Medical Branch301 University Blvd, Galveston, TX 77555 Directions (202) 251-9279MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Galveston1005 Harborside Dr Fl 5, Galveston, TX 77555 Directions (409) 747-3376
League City Campus - General Surgery2280 Gulf Fwy S Ste 21600, League City, TX 77573 Directions (832) 505-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My time I had with Dr. Sreshta was quality! He was an excellent example of what I believe all Dr.s should be like! I had kidney cancer and he thru utmb, did a fabulous job of taking care of me! I would highly recommend both him and the hospital! Absolute quality care!
About Dr. Joseph Sreshta, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932390127
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Urology
