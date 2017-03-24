Dr. Joseph Sramek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sramek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Sramek, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Sramek, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Logan Health - Whitefish, Logan Health Medical Center and The Healthcenter.
Dr. Sramek works at
Locations
Kalispell Office200 Commons Way Ste B, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 752-5170
Hospital Affiliations
- Logan Health - Whitefish
- Logan Health Medical Center
- The Healthcenter
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sramek was referred by my regular Dr after an MRI showing a severely herniated disc. He saw me the same day and thoroughly explained the condition and treatment. He was very compassion and understanding. The surgery went very well and again his bedside manner was very professional and caring. For someone who has no experience with medical issues I'm impressed with how friendly and knowledgeable Dr Sramek and everyone in the office is.
About Dr. Joseph Sramek, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1891763439
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sramek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sramek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sramek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sramek works at
Dr. Sramek has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sramek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sramek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sramek.
