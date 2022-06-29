See All Podiatrists in New Albany, IN
Overview

Dr. Joseph Spires, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Albany, IN. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.

Dr. Spires works at Baptist Health Medical Group Orthopedic Surgery in New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Orthopedic Surgery
    2125 State St Ste 5, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Floyd

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 37 ratings
Patient Ratings (37)
5 Star
(34)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Joseph Spires, DPM

  • Podiatry
  • English
  • 1326303603
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Norton Hospital - Louisville, KY
  • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joseph Spires, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spires is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Spires has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Spires has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Spires works at Baptist Health Medical Group Orthopedic Surgery in New Albany, IN. View the full address on Dr. Spires’s profile.

Dr. Spires has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spires on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

37 patients have reviewed Dr. Spires. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spires.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spires, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spires appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

