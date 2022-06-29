Overview

Dr. Joseph Spires, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Albany, IN. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.



Dr. Spires works at Baptist Health Medical Group Orthopedic Surgery in New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

