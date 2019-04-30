Overview

Dr. Joseph Spindler, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY COMPLUTENSE OF MADRID / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas and Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.



Dr. Spindler works at Arthritis Clinic of Houston in Houston, TX with other offices in Beaumont, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.