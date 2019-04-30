Dr. Joseph Spindler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spindler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Spindler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Spindler, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY COMPLUTENSE OF MADRID / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas and Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.
Dr. Spindler works at
Locations
-
1
Arthritis Clinic of Houston6655 Travis St Ste 960, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 523-0414
-
2
Robert S Totz MD PA902 Frostwood Dr Ste 150, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 524-4494
-
3
Arthritis Clinic of Jefferson County3560 Delaware St Ste 1201, Beaumont, TX 77706 Directions (713) 524-4494
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Spindler has been my rheumatologist for a long time. He's patient with my questions, explains things to me if I need clarification, is surehanded when I need a shot in the thumb, and makes me feel like a valued patient. He is not above recommending traditional remedies but he is also prepared to recommend cutting edge procedures - it all depends upon what I need. He is the only doctor I've had that is simply never late. I think an average wait time is about 10 minutes! His nurse makes me feel welcome and returns my sense of humor with a delightful smile. I absolutely recommmend him to anyone with arthritis.
About Dr. Joseph Spindler, MD
- Rheumatology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023010584
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY COMPLUTENSE OF MADRID / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
