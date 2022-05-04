Overview

Dr. Joseph Spiegel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Spiegel works at Thomas Jefferson Otolaryngology in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Vocal Cord Paralysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

