Dr. Joseph Spiegel, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (886)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Spiegel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Spiegel works at Thomas Jefferson Otolaryngology in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Vocal Cord Paralysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery
    925 Chestnut St Fl 6, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates
    2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 403, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysphagia
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Voice Therapy Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 886 ratings
Patient Ratings (886)
5 Star
(758)
4 Star
(85)
3 Star
(29)
2 Star
(7)
1 Star
(7)
May 04, 2022
Dr. Spiegel saw 3 of us in our family this morning. Always a great appt. He has much knowledge and cares for his patients. A TOP PHYSICIAN!
Donnamarie B. — May 04, 2022
About Dr. Joseph Spiegel, MD

  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
  • 42 years of experience
  • English, Italian and Spanish
  • 1467472175
Education & Certifications

  • University Of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers
  • University Of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers
  • University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
  • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joseph Spiegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spiegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Spiegel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Spiegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Spiegel has seen patients for Dysphagia, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Vocal Cord Paralysis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spiegel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

886 patients have reviewed Dr. Spiegel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spiegel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spiegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spiegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

