Dr. Joseph Spare, MD

Psychiatry
31 ratings
Call for new patient details
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Spare, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bucyrus, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bucyrus Community Hospital, Galion Community Hospital, Marion General Hospital, Morrow County Hospital, Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital, Riverside Methodist Hospital and Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Spare works at Community Counseling Svs Inc in Bucyrus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Schizoaffective Disorder and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Third Street Community Clinic Inc.
    2458 Stetzer Rd, Bucyrus, OH 44820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 562-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bucyrus Community Hospital
  • Galion Community Hospital
  • Marion General Hospital
  • Morrow County Hospital
  • Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital
  • Wyandot Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Schizoaffective Disorder
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Psychosis
Schizoaffective Disorder
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Psychosis

Treatment frequency



Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Mar 27, 2021
    I am a retired nurse of over 30 years. My daughter is a patient. After 38 days of inpatient care for schizophrenia with no improvement my daughter was referred to Dr. Spare. After one week of treatment she was able to come home. She has been seeing him for 4 years and she is now able to live a normal productive life.
    D — Mar 27, 2021
    About Dr. Joseph Spare, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548238298
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Marion Genl Hosp
    Internship
    • Louisville Affil Hosps
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Spare has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spare works at Community Counseling Svs Inc in Bucyrus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Spare’s profile.

    Dr. Spare has seen patients for Schizoaffective Disorder and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spare on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Spare. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spare.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spare, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spare appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

