Dr. Spare has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Spare, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Spare, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bucyrus, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bucyrus Community Hospital, Galion Community Hospital, Marion General Hospital, Morrow County Hospital, Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital, Riverside Methodist Hospital and Wyandot Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Spare works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Third Street Community Clinic Inc.2458 Stetzer Rd, Bucyrus, OH 44820 Directions (419) 562-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bucyrus Community Hospital
- Galion Community Hospital
- Marion General Hospital
- Morrow County Hospital
- Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Wyandot Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spare?
I am a retired nurse of over 30 years. My daughter is a patient. After 38 days of inpatient care for schizophrenia with no improvement my daughter was referred to Dr. Spare. After one week of treatment she was able to come home. She has been seeing him for 4 years and she is now able to live a normal productive life.
About Dr. Joseph Spare, MD
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1548238298
Education & Certifications
- Marion Genl Hosp
- Louisville Affil Hosps
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spare accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spare works at
Dr. Spare has seen patients for Schizoaffective Disorder and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spare on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Spare. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spare.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spare, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spare appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.