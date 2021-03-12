Overview

Dr. Joseph Spadafora, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte.



Dr. Spadafora works at Quigley Eye Specialists in Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery, Retinal Neovascularization and Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.