Dr. Joseph Soto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Soto, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They completed their residency with University of Colorado At Denver
Dr. Soto works at
Locations
Audiology Associates of North Florida, a division of Tallahassee Ear, Nose and Throat1405 Centerville Rd Ste 5400, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 877-0101
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Capital Healthplan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I “highly” recommend Dr. Soto! He is a phenomenal, knowledgeable, compassionate, thorough, very kid-friendly doctor. Dr. Soto recently performed a "successful" Tonsillectomy/Adenoidectomy on my 8 year old. He explained the entire surgical procedure/recovery time in details. His staff quickly scheduled her surgery. Dr. Soto and staff always made her feel at ease, comfortable, not stressed, and her nervous went away! She slowly bounced back to her normal self after Day #9. Thank you!
About Dr. Joseph Soto, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- English
- 1053323063
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado At Denver
- St Joseph Hospital
- Vanderbilt University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soto works at
Dr. Soto has seen patients for Otitis Media, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Soto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.