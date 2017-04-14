Overview

Dr. Joseph Sonstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Galveston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.



Dr. Sonstein works at UTMB in Galveston, TX with other offices in League City, TX and Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.