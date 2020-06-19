Dr. Joseph Song, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Song is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Song, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center.
Samuel Liu M.d. Inc.11480 Brookshire Ave Ste 302, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 862-0804
Whittier Plaza16262 Whittier Blvd Ste 21, Whittier, CA 90603 Directions (562) 902-7700
Your Family Medical Group Garden Grove12828 Harbor Blvd Ste 300, Garden Grove, CA 92840 Directions (714) 539-2600
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Today my neighbor advised me that he was just released from Downey Regional Hospital. He had a heart attack and a stent and asked me if I could recommend a good cardiologist. I recommended Dr. Joseph Song of Whittier. Dr. Song was called into Downey Hospital for surgery at 2:00 A.M. when I had a heart attack. Dr. Song has been my Doctor for more than 10 years now and I am very happy and lucky to have him as my Doctor.
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- Rush-Presbyterian-St. Lukes Medical Center
- St. louis University Medical Center
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- Washington University
