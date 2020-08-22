Overview

Dr. Joseph Solberg, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Solberg works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.