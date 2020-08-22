Dr. Joseph Solberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Solberg, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Solberg, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Solberg works at
Locations
-
1
NewYork Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 962-5077
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Solberg?
I think he is awesome. Very professional honest and empathetic. Leaves no question unanswered. Looking forward to continuing treatment options.
About Dr. Joseph Solberg, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1063732998
Education & Certifications
- UCLA & Affil Hosps
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- Western University Of Health Sciences
- University of Iowa
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solberg works at
Dr. Solberg has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Solberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.