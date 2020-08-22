See All Pain Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Joseph Solberg, DO

Pain Medicine
4 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Solberg, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Solberg works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    NewYork Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center
    525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 (646) 962-5077

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Arthritis
Back Pain
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Gait Abnormality
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Nerve Block
Spine Deformities
Spondylitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Upper Back Pain
Acute Postoperative Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Bursa Injection
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection
Cervical Facet Joint Injection
Cervical Medial Branch Block
Cervical Medial Branch Neurotomy
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Elbow Bursitis
Epidural Injection
Epidural Steroid Injections
Facet Joint Injection
Ganglion Impar Block
Herniated Disc
Joint Drainage
Joint Injection
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection
Lumbar Medial Branch Block
Lumbar Medial Branch Radiofrequency Neurotomy
Medical Branch Block
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Neck Muscle Strain
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Block, Sympathetic
Nerve Blocks
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
Nerve Root Block
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neurostimulation
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Block
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sacroiliac Joint Injection
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylolisthesis
Stellate Ganglion Block
Steroid Injection
Tendon and Bursa Injection
Thoracic Epidural Steroid Injection
Thoracic Facet Joint Injection
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Trigger Point Injection
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 22, 2020
    I think he is awesome. Very professional honest and empathetic. Leaves no question unanswered. Looking forward to continuing treatment options.
    Eunice Cano — Aug 22, 2020
    About Dr. Joseph Solberg, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063732998
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA & Affil Hosps
    Residency
    • University of California Davis Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Western University Of Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Iowa
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Solberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Solberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Solberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Solberg works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Solberg’s profile.

    Dr. Solberg has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Solberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
