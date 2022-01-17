See All Otolaryngologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Joseph Sniezek, MD

Endocrine Surgery
5 (24)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Dr. Joseph Sniezek, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish Edmonds Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.

Dr. Sniezek works at Swedish Head & Neck Surgery in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Swedish Head & Neck Surgery
    1221 Madison St Ste 1523, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 292-6464

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
  • Swedish Edmonds Campus
  • Swedish First Hill Campus
  • Swedish Issaquah Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Treatment frequency



Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Follicular Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Mass Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 17, 2022
    I would definitely recommend Dr Sniezek to family and friends! He is incredibly kind and positive, as well as an expert, and my surgery went well. His entire staff is friendly and easy to work with!! I felt that I was in very capable hands!
    Robin M — Jan 17, 2022
    About Dr. Joseph Sniezek, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrine Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518943646
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt University Hospital
    Residency
    • Brooke Army Med Ctr-Wilford Hall Afb
    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Us Military Academy
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Sniezek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sniezek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sniezek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sniezek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sniezek works at Swedish Head & Neck Surgery in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Sniezek’s profile.

    Dr. Sniezek has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sniezek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Sniezek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sniezek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sniezek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sniezek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

