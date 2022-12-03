Dr. Joseph Snavely, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snavely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Snavely, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Snavely, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Clermont, FL.
Dr. Snavely works at
Locations
The Spine & Scoliosis Center1925 Don Wickham Dr, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (407) 849-1200
The Spine & Scoliosis Center50 2nd St SE, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (407) 849-1200
Spine & Scoliosis Center1131 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 849-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Snavely is the best! Here’s why: -Personable -Easy scheduling -Professional -Supportive -Encouraging -Easy to understand explanations of procedure and instructions -Never pushed surgery I highly recommend!
About Dr. Joseph Snavely, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- English
- 1639516164
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snavely has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snavely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Snavely. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snavely.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snavely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snavely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.