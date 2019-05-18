Overview

Dr. Joseph Smith Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Smith Jr works at Vanderbilt Urology in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Removal, Prostate Cancer and Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.