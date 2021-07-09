See All Podiatrists in Virginia Beach, VA
Dr. Joseph Smith, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Smith, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Smith works at All American Podiatry in Virginia Beach, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    All American Podiatry and Wound Care P.c.
    4620 Bunker Hill Ln, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 499-8098

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Disorders
Cellulitis
Foot Conditions
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Jul 09, 2021
    A great doctor, unfortunately stalkers have hacked these ratings and published phoney reviews when they have never seen him as a patient
    Thankful patient — Jul 09, 2021
    About Dr. Joseph Smith, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1457447864
    Education & Certifications

    • Coatesville Vamc
    • Coastal Podiatry
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • Old Dominion University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Smith, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith works at All American Podiatry in Virginia Beach, VA. View the full address on Dr. Smith’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

