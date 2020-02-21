See All Internal Medicine Doctors in West Melbourne, FL
Dr. Joseph Slattery III, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (10)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Slattery III, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine.

Dr. Slattery III works at Injury Care Clinic in West Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Injury Care Clinic - Joseph W Slattery Iii, MD
    630 S Wickham Rd Ste 101, West Melbourne, FL 32904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 952-9993
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Active Release Technique
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Active Release Technique
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear

Active Release Technique Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Car Accident Injuries Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprains and Tears Chevron Icon
Middle Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myofascial Release Therapy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
3.1
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
Feb 21, 2020
After being in an auto accident my friend told me about Dr. Slattery's clinic. The staff was very helpful and I was very pleased with the care I was given.
— Feb 21, 2020
Photo: Dr. Joseph Slattery III, MD
About Dr. Joseph Slattery III, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1942311964
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
Medical Education
  • Creighton University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joseph Slattery III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slattery III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Slattery III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Slattery III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Slattery III works at Injury Care Clinic in West Melbourne, FL. View the full address on Dr. Slattery III’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Slattery III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slattery III.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slattery III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slattery III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

