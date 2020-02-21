Dr. Joseph Slattery III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slattery III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Slattery III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Slattery III, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine.
Dr. Slattery III works at
Locations
Injury Care Clinic - Joseph W Slattery Iii, MD630 S Wickham Rd Ste 101, West Melbourne, FL 32904 Directions (321) 952-9993Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
After being in an auto accident my friend told me about Dr. Slattery's clinic. The staff was very helpful and I was very pleased with the care I was given.
About Dr. Joseph Slattery III, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942311964
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- Creighton University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slattery III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slattery III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slattery III speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Slattery III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slattery III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slattery III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slattery III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.